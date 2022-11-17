Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
Sparkling results saw Richemont’s share price take off after the luxury goods group reported 24% sales growth in its Jewellery Maisons and 22% in its Specialist Watchmakers. It’s hard not to admire the robust attitude of its customer base, who appear to have responded to the cost of living crisis with a resounding “Stuff it” and a trip to the local Cartier boutique to ship in a few watches and a morale-boosting bauble or two.
Johann Rupert sounds his customary note of caution, flagging “volatile times ahead” with the challenges of inflation and severe cost of living pressures, though these are unlikely to put too much of a dent in Richemont’s core wealthy customer base. The impact will be greater on younger, more marginal buyers who have provided much of the sector’s growth of late, but who are likely to be cutting back on fripperies when they are struggling to pay the heating bill. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Ultra-rich keep Richemont rolling
Hard times unlikely to affect those at top of money tree
Sparkling results saw Richemont’s share price take off after the luxury goods group reported 24% sales growth in its Jewellery Maisons and 22% in its Specialist Watchmakers. It’s hard not to admire the robust attitude of its customer base, who appear to have responded to the cost of living crisis with a resounding “Stuff it” and a trip to the local Cartier boutique to ship in a few watches and a morale-boosting bauble or two.
Johann Rupert sounds his customary note of caution, flagging “volatile times ahead” with the challenges of inflation and severe cost of living pressures, though these are unlikely to put too much of a dent in Richemont’s core wealthy customer base. The impact will be greater on younger, more marginal buyers who have provided much of the sector’s growth of late, but who are likely to be cutting back on fripperies when they are struggling to pay the heating bill. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.