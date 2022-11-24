Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Shoprite shows the power of focus

The retailer is a classic example of a business that lost its focus, then found it — with a corresponding fall and rise in its share price

24 November 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

The argument of concentration vs diversification is a debate as old as time.

There are those who prefer to have a highly concentrated portfolio of investments, backing themselves to consistently pick winners and avoid major losers. If it works, it works beautifully. But if a 20% position goes wrong, returns are ruined for a long time...

