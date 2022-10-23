Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Pick n Pay is reviewing its hypermarket model as consumers increasingly opt to shop at neighbourhood stores or online. At the same time, the retailer is adding more clothing stores to gain market share in the fashion industry.
Pick n Pay, which this week reported 11.5% growth in turnover to R51.3bn in the six months to end-August, is revamping some stores as part of its Ekuseni strategy, a programme adopted in May to turn its core stores into two distinct brands. This as it looks to make further inroads into the discount, convenience and premium market segments. ..
Thinking smaller to go big
Pick n Pay is strategising to create two distinct brands to cater to middle-class and upper-end markets, while Boxer will remain focused on the lower end
