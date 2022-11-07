×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Sparks fly over Musk’s mission to make Twitter top information source

The tweet by the world's richest person instantly triggered tens of thousands of replies on how the mission will be achieved

07 November 2022 - 09:01 Reuters
Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, said on Sunday the social media platform's mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44bn deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world's richest person.

Some advertises have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” Musk said on Sunday.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands of replies and provoked lively debates on how the mission will be achieved.

“Accurate to who?,” Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked.

Musk, who also runs electric vehicle company Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, said last month Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints”.

The self-described free speech absolutist said at the time that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

Musk also said on Sunday Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a “parody” account will be permanently suspended without a warning. He said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions”.

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified check mark.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks as it seeks to shore up revenue.

Benefits of the verification service would include “half the ads”, the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content, Twitter said.

But earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new service until after Tuesday's midterm elections.

In a sign of more confusion after Musk's takeover, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters's request for comment about the rehiring efforts.

Reuters

UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk

New owner urged to ‘ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter’
World
17 hours ago

Musk fires Twitter chiefs to avoid payouts while he plans layoffs, say reports

Twitter’s new owner accuses Parag Agrawal,  Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde of misleading him and investors about number of fake accounts on the platform
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
All nonexecutive directors quit debt-laden Tongaat
Companies
2.
Selling of noncore assets more about portfolio ...
Companies / Property
3.
Multichannel communications for businesses of all ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Astral Foods does a balancing act hoping for more ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Fortress’s R4bn Clairwood Logistics Park sets new ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin

Business

UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk

World / Americas

Twitter fires staff via email as Elon Musk puts company on ‘healthy path’

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.