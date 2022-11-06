×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk

New owner urged to ‘ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter’

06 November 2022 - 17:44 Paul Carrel
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/PATRICK PLEUL
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/PATRICK PLEUL

Geneva — The UN high commissioner for human rights on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, urging him to “ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter”.

Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday and tweets by staff of the social media company said the team responsible for human rights was among those affected, a development which commissioner Volker Türk described as not “an encouraging start”.

The company was silent about the depth of the cuts until late in the day, when head of safety & integrity Yoel Roth confirmed the layoffs would affect about 3,700 people, or 50% of the staff.

A class action was filed on Thursday against Twitter by several employees, who argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

Musk tweeted that everyone affected by layoffs was offered three months’ severance pay.

“Twitter is part of a global revolution that has transformed how we communicate,” Türk said in the letter. “But I write with concern and apprehension about our digital public square and Twitter’s role in it.

“Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them,” he added. “Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution.”

Twitter said the staff cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

The move caps a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Musk, the world’s richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” from the advertiser retreat.

Musk blamed the losses on a coalition of civil rights groups that has been pressing Twitter’s top advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation — concerns heightened ahead of potential pivotal congressional elections on Tuesday.

After the layoffs, the groups said they were escalating their pressure and demanding brands pull their Twitter ads globally.

“Unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m/day,” Musk tweeted of the layoffs, adding that everyone affected was offered three months’ severance pay.

Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing Twitter from descending into a “hellscape”.

Shannon Raj Singh, an attorney who was Twitter’s acting head of human rights, tweeted that the entire human rights team at the company had been sacked.

Another team that focused on research into how Twitter employed machine learning and algorithms, an issue that is a priority for Musk, was also eliminated, according to a tweet from a former senior manager at Twitter.

Reuters

Twitter must not be ‘free-for-all hellscape’, says Musk as countdown begins

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff their jobs are safe, ahead of court-ordered deadline to buy the social media giant for $44bn
News
1 week ago

‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk vows free speech on Twitter but where does law fit in?

Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans, and what he has shared appears far-fetched or contradictory
Companies
1 week ago

Elon Musk plans sweeping changes at Twitter

Acquisition puts the world’s richest man in charge of a struggling social network
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk
World / Americas
2.
At least 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
World / Africa
3.
AfDB vows to derisk investment in Africa in ...
World / Africa
4.
South Korea scrambles warplanes in response to ...
World / Asia
5.
US reported to be urging Ukraine to be open to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Twitter fires staff via email as Elon Musk puts company on ‘healthy path’

Companies

So much for an end to Tesla’s ‘Twitter overhang’ as stock languishes

News

WATCH: Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?

Companies

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Forget the rumours. Zoom out for what’s really at stake ...

Opinion / Columnists

‘Chief twit’ will now also be CEO of his new company

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.