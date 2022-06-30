Opinion MCLEOD COMPUTING DUNCAN MCLEOD: How Remgro built a telecoms powerhouse How Vumatel’s risky Parkhurst project turned to gold while Telkom’s copper quietly rusted

Community Investment Ventures Holdings. The name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, does it? And it’s a company few South Africans have heard of.

Yet CIVH, now part of Remgro — the Johann Rupert-chaired firm has amassed a 57% stake worth R15bn — has quietly become a powerhouse in SA telecommunications, one that’s now valued at more than Telkom...