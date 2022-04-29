Companies / Telecoms & Technology ISPs fear Vodacom deal could affect Vumatel and DFA open access The service providers have objected to a R13bn deal that would result in Remgro’s telecom unit and Vodacom’s fibre businesses merging B L Premium

A group of internet service providers (ISPs) in SA have objected to a R13bn deal that would see Remgro’s telecom unit and Vodacom’s fibre businesses merging. The group has asked for a commitment by the two companies that Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa’s (DFA’s) networks would remain open to other players.

The Internet Service Providers Association (Ispa) said it had filed an objection to Remgro’s Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) and Vodacom’s fibre businesses merging, a deal that was announced in 2021. Ispa members fear that the difficulty experienced in accessing Vodacom’s networking assets could filter to Vumatel and DFA — which are owned by CIVH — making it harder for ISPs to do business...