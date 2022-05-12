CIVH names management team for new fibre infrastructure company
Creation of Infraco is part of the R13bn deal announced last year to merge CIVH’s fibre assets with those of Vodacom
12 May 2022 - 14:55
Remgro’s Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) on Thursday named Vumatel executives Dietlof Mare and Byron Billett as CEO and CFO of the new company that will house the combined fibre assets of CIVH and Vodacom.
The as yet unnamed infrastructure company (Infraco) is part of a R13bn deal announced last year to merge CIVH’s Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa units with and Vodacom’s fibre assets to create of one of the largest fibre companies in SA...
