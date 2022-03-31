Money & Investing Remgro’s slow-burn value unlock The Remgro CEO is under increasing pressure to unlock value — but don’t expect PSG-style fireworks B L Premium

Remgro’s transition away from its listed portfolio is not going to be easy, or quick.

The best-known investment holding company on the JSE, like its peers, trades at a hefty 30%-plus discount to the intrinsic value of its portfolio...