Vuma takes 45% stake in fellow fibre player Herotel Deal will accelerate Herotel's vision of bridging SA's digital divide and connecting more of secondary communities

Local fibre operator Vuma has acquired a 45% noncontrolling stake in fellow fixed internet provider Herotel, which specialises in home connections.

In a world of 5G and greater connectivity, a race has been brewing, highlighting the growing importance of fibre assets. ..