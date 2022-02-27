Vuma takes 45% stake in fellow fibre player Herotel
Deal will accelerate Herotel’s vision of bridging SA’s digital divide and connecting more of secondary communities
27 February 2022 - 18:49
Local fibre operator Vuma has acquired a 45% noncontrolling stake in fellow fixed internet provider Herotel, which specialises in home connections.
In a world of 5G and greater connectivity, a race has been brewing, highlighting the growing importance of fibre assets. ..
