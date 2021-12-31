Going cheap: multinationals set their sights on SA
A weak rand, compelling valuations and low interest rates are proving an irresistible mix for cash-flush foreign companies looking to expand into one of Africa’s most lucrative markets
31 December 2021 - 12:48
Local companies are likely to continue to attract foreign buyers who are taking advantage of the weak rand and low valuations to expand into one of Africa’s most lucrative markets.
According to analysts, valuations for local companies are attractive and raising capital is cheaper given the low interest rate environment globally. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now