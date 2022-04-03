Business THE BIG READ Telkom still trying to roll clock back on 3G Telkom’s definition of ‘compete effectively ’ draws on an era when there was no competition at all B L Premium

The next two weeks will determine whether Telkom is able to roll back the clock to an era when instant communications depended entirely on something called a landline and to a time when Telkom controlled all landlines in SA.

Telkom, despite securing a spectrum allocation in the recent auction, still plans to challenge the process in court this month. ..