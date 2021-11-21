Telecom tower trend offers new opportunities — and profits
Separating tower businesses into standalone companies could open an opportunity for new entrants into the market and will enable mobile companies to focus on higher margins
21 November 2021 - 07:39
The trend of telecom operators separating their tower businesses into standalone companies could open an opportunity for new entrants to the market and will enable mobile companies to focus on higher-margin business.
Research firm Mordor Intelligence says there are about 25,767 towers in SA, serving 97-million SIM cards, making it one of Africa’s best-covered markets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now