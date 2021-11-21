Business Telecom tower trend offers new opportunities — and profits Separating tower businesses into standalone companies could open an opportunity for new entrants into the market and will enable mobile companies to focus on higher margins B L Premium

The trend of telecom operators separating their tower businesses into standalone companies could open an opportunity for new entrants to the market and will enable mobile companies to focus on higher-margin business.

Research firm Mordor Intelligence says there are about 25,767 towers in SA, serving 97-million SIM cards, making it one of Africa’s best-covered markets. ..