CEO Piet Mouton explains how PSG will be nimbler after unbundling
Mouton says a smaller, delisted PSG will be run much like a private equity outfit though its investment philosophy won't change much
03 March 2022 - 05:09
PSG Group, the investment holding company that is unbundling its stakes in its chunkier investments and delisting from the JSE, will in future resemble a nimbler private equity-like dealmaker though CEO Piet Mouton says its investment strategy won’t change significantly.
In a Wednesday interview with Business Day, Mouton likened the PSG of the future to a “private equity-esque” buyout firm that will invest in “predominantly early stage” businesses though he said it would retain a company structure and wouldn’t opt for a private equity model comprising general partners (management) and limited partners (investors)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now