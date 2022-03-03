Companies / Financial Services CEO Piet Mouton explains how PSG will be nimbler after unbundling Mouton says a smaller, delisted PSG will be run much like a private equity outfit though its investment philosophy won't change much B L Premium

PSG Group, the investment holding company that is unbundling its stakes in its chunkier investments and delisting from the JSE, will in future resemble a nimbler private equity-like dealmaker though CEO Piet Mouton says its investment strategy won’t change significantly.

In a Wednesday interview with Business Day, Mouton likened the PSG of the future to a “private equity-esque” buyout firm that will invest in “predominantly early stage” businesses though he said it would retain a company structure and wouldn’t opt for a private equity model comprising general partners (management) and limited partners (investors)...