Why PSG is ending its 27-year JSE run
It would be hard to think of a better investor, or investment, than PSG, which is unbundling all its assets and delisting from the bourse, in a major value unlock for shareholders
03 March 2022 - 05:00
There will be cheers and tears over the decision by PSG Group to unbundle and delist from the JSE. Inevitably, there may even be a few jeers.
Yet PSG, without question, has been one of the most successful investors — and investments — on the JSE, ever...
