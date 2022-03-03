Money & Investing Why PSG is ending its 27-year JSE run It would be hard to think of a better investor, or investment, than PSG, which is unbundling all its assets and delisting from the bourse, in a major value unlock for shareholders B L Premium

There will be cheers and tears over the decision by PSG Group to unbundle and delist from the JSE. Inevitably, there may even be a few jeers.

Yet PSG, without question, has been one of the most successful investors — and investments — on the JSE, ever...