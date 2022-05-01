Business PSG will stick to its local stomping ground, says Mouton CEO optimistic on SA but says more needs to be done to fight corruption and ensure energy stability B L Premium

PSG, which will delist from the JSE later this year, has no plans to seek offshore investments in its new guise, preferring to continue focusing on SA where it sees more opportunities, especially given the “chaos” elsewhere around the world, said CEO Piet Mouton.

Speaking after the release of results for the year ended February 28, Mouton said some of the issues globally included the continuing ramifications of the pandemic, China entering tighter lockdowns, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. ..