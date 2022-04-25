Companies / Financial Services PSG’s Piet Mouton says listed firms should get leeway on declaration of executive pay The group’s net asset value per share rose 38.9% in its year to end-February, amid strong performances from Curro and PSG Konsult B L Premium

Piet Mouton, CEO of investment holding company PSG, has called on the JSE to make listing requirements less onerous, saying companies should be given the choice on whether to declare how much its top executives earn.

As a way of attracting new listings, the JSE should make recommendations to companies, rather than enforceable regulations, he told Business Day in an interview on Monday...