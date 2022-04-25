PSG’s Piet Mouton says listed firms should get leeway on declaration of executive pay
The group’s net asset value per share rose 38.9% in its year to end-February, amid strong performances from Curro and PSG Konsult
25 April 2022 - 09:19
UPDATED 25 April 2022 - 20:43
Piet Mouton, CEO of investment holding company PSG, has called on the JSE to make listing requirements less onerous, saying companies should be given the choice on whether to declare how much its top executives earn.
As a way of attracting new listings, the JSE should make recommendations to companies, rather than enforceable regulations, he told Business Day in an interview on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now