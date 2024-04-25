BACKSTORY: Carrie Delaney of Mscsports

Carrie Delaney, MD at Mscsports. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Prepare meticulously and step into the shoes of the other party before negotiations begin. By anticipating objections and coming armed with informed, meticulously crafted responses, you’re one step ahead and ready for anything thrown your way. It’s all about being prepared and strategic to achieve a win-win outcome.
What was your first job?
I worked as an entertainment consultant, responsible for suggesting and booking entertainment for corporate and private events. It was an exciting introduction to the South African entertainment industry — a wonderful way to kick-start both my professional journey and official adulthood.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I started out earning R990 a month. Back then, I was living at home with my then recently divorced mom, so I had to contribute R300 for board/rent. As for how I spent that initial pay cheque, I can’t recall the exact details, but I’d bet it went towards a new pair of shoes and at least a CD or two.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Prioritise education and seize every chance to expand your knowledge and skills. Despite being fortunate to have experienced amazing roles in my career, which have allowed me to build extensive relationships and gain valuable experience, I regret not prioritising education sooner. While I’ve always been optimistic and forward-thinking, I now recognise the immense impact that continuous learning can have on personal and professional growth.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
If I could wave a magic wand I’d tackle corruption. It’s like this giant anchor dragging us down, especially when it comes to poverty. Corruption has not only hindered progress but also degraded basic human rights and needs for our nation — access to medical care, education, and let’s not even start on keeping the lights on. Corruption just eats away at resources that could be used to uplift communities and create opportunities for everyone. Imagine if we could trust that every rand was being used for the good of the country!
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
For nearly nine years I delved into the world of comedy, working alongside the legendary comedian Joe Parker. Under his mentorship, I had the opportunity to explore my passion for events while managing various comedians and booking up-and-coming stand-up acts. From witnessing the early days of Trevor Noah’s career to collaborating with renowned comedians such as Mel Miller, Al Prodgers, David Kau, Chris Forrest and Darren Maule (to name a few), those years solidified my appreciation for live entertainment and event production.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Buying a property in a promising area a few years ago. Luck played its part, but our success boiled down to research and perfect timing. We delved into market trends, scoped out growth potential, and sought advice from real estate experts. All that groundwork paid off. While luck may have nudged us along, strategic planning and sheer determination paved the way. Thanks to our investment, we reaped an impressive return, dodging a potential disaster with the onset of Covid.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
As marketers, we love to get creative with language, even if it means inventing some truly bizarre and occasionally annoying expressions. While I’ll admit to adopting a few, the one that really got on my nerves was “double-clicking”. In a past client project, it felt like everyone on the team was constantly “double-clicking” metaphorically, whether to delve deeper into a topic or just pause on the subject to discuss further.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Despite setbacks and some very tough times, I’ve learnt to bounce back and keep moving forward. Balancing the responsibilities of being a proud mother to two wonderful girls, the breadwinner, and enjoying a resilient 12-year marriage has certainly given me strength. Landing the role of the first woman MD at Mscsports in a previously male-dominated industry is a testament to perseverance and determination. So, to my younger self: don’t let adversity deter you. Keep forging ahead, because on the other side of those challenges lie greater strength and success!
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d “double-click” on ensuring every child has access to quality education. It’s time to align ministers’ salaries with their performance and channel resources into enhancing our education system. Our youth are the cornerstone of our future, and providing them with opportunities is crucial for a brighter tomorrow.
BACKSTORY: Carrie Delaney of Mscsports
The FM chats to Carrie Delaney, MD at Mscsports
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Prepare meticulously and step into the shoes of the other party before negotiations begin. By anticipating objections and coming armed with informed, meticulously crafted responses, you’re one step ahead and ready for anything thrown your way. It’s all about being prepared and strategic to achieve a win-win outcome.
What was your first job?
I worked as an entertainment consultant, responsible for suggesting and booking entertainment for corporate and private events. It was an exciting introduction to the South African entertainment industry — a wonderful way to kick-start both my professional journey and official adulthood.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I started out earning R990 a month. Back then, I was living at home with my then recently divorced mom, so I had to contribute R300 for board/rent. As for how I spent that initial pay cheque, I can’t recall the exact details, but I’d bet it went towards a new pair of shoes and at least a CD or two.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Prioritise education and seize every chance to expand your knowledge and skills. Despite being fortunate to have experienced amazing roles in my career, which have allowed me to build extensive relationships and gain valuable experience, I regret not prioritising education sooner. While I’ve always been optimistic and forward-thinking, I now recognise the immense impact that continuous learning can have on personal and professional growth.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
If I could wave a magic wand I’d tackle corruption. It’s like this giant anchor dragging us down, especially when it comes to poverty. Corruption has not only hindered progress but also degraded basic human rights and needs for our nation — access to medical care, education, and let’s not even start on keeping the lights on. Corruption just eats away at resources that could be used to uplift communities and create opportunities for everyone. Imagine if we could trust that every rand was being used for the good of the country!
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
For nearly nine years I delved into the world of comedy, working alongside the legendary comedian Joe Parker. Under his mentorship, I had the opportunity to explore my passion for events while managing various comedians and booking up-and-coming stand-up acts. From witnessing the early days of Trevor Noah’s career to collaborating with renowned comedians such as Mel Miller, Al Prodgers, David Kau, Chris Forrest and Darren Maule (to name a few), those years solidified my appreciation for live entertainment and event production.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Buying a property in a promising area a few years ago. Luck played its part, but our success boiled down to research and perfect timing. We delved into market trends, scoped out growth potential, and sought advice from real estate experts. All that groundwork paid off. While luck may have nudged us along, strategic planning and sheer determination paved the way. Thanks to our investment, we reaped an impressive return, dodging a potential disaster with the onset of Covid.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
As marketers, we love to get creative with language, even if it means inventing some truly bizarre and occasionally annoying expressions. While I’ll admit to adopting a few, the one that really got on my nerves was “double-clicking”. In a past client project, it felt like everyone on the team was constantly “double-clicking” metaphorically, whether to delve deeper into a topic or just pause on the subject to discuss further.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Despite setbacks and some very tough times, I’ve learnt to bounce back and keep moving forward. Balancing the responsibilities of being a proud mother to two wonderful girls, the breadwinner, and enjoying a resilient 12-year marriage has certainly given me strength. Landing the role of the first woman MD at Mscsports in a previously male-dominated industry is a testament to perseverance and determination. So, to my younger self: don’t let adversity deter you. Keep forging ahead, because on the other side of those challenges lie greater strength and success!
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d “double-click” on ensuring every child has access to quality education. It’s time to align ministers’ salaries with their performance and channel resources into enhancing our education system. Our youth are the cornerstone of our future, and providing them with opportunities is crucial for a brighter tomorrow.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: John Harris of Infinitus Reporting Solutions
BACKSTORY: Shaun Fuchs of Centennial Schools
BACKSTORY: Jan Widerström of Saab
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.