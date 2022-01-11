Tongaat Hulett wants to claw back R450m from former directors
11 January 2022 - 16:57
JSE-listed sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is claiming R450m against former directors and executives implicated in the group’s accounting scandal, including former CEO Peter Staude.
In September 2020 the company initiated civil proceedings against Staude, former CFO Murray Munro and former finance executive Sean Slabbert, who was also a director of Tongaat Hulett Sugar SA. This was based on a damning PwC forensic investigation released a year earlier...
