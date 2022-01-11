Business Tongaat Hulett wants to claw back R450m from former directors B L Premium

JSE-listed sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is claiming R450m against former directors and executives implicated in the group’s accounting scandal, including former CEO Peter Staude.

In September 2020 the company initiated civil proceedings against Staude, former CFO Murray Munro and former finance executive Sean Slabbert, who was also a director of Tongaat Hulett Sugar SA. This was based on a damning PwC forensic investigation released a year earlier...