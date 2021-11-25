Money & Investing

Bitter-sweet: Tongaat offer shocks investors

Tongaat’s nasty rights offer surprise seems a lose-lose deal for shareholders. Unless you’re in it for the very long haul

BL Premium
25 November 2021 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

What a bitter-sweet quandary for shareholders in debt-laden Tongaat Hulett.

Either fork out for a staggering R4bn rights issue that will cull debt and give management breathing room … or let an opportunistic new investor, Magister Investments — controlled by colourful Zimbabwean tobacco barons the Rudlands — swoop in...

