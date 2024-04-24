Diversification spurs Capitec's strong annual performance

The bank also introduced Capitec Pay, the first API-based payment solution in SA, which enables secure card-free online shopping by simply entering a cellphone number and authenticating it using the Capitec app. Capitec Pay processed 134-million transactions with a value of R26.7bn; 83% of all financial transactions are now cash-free.

Branch service and cash-based transaction growth slowed as clients adopted self-service and digital banking in line with the bank’s long-term service model. This created capacity in the group's 866 branches to sell more complex products and spend more time on service delivery.

In February, 65% of client care agent support was provided via chat on WhatsApp, up from only 9% in the previous year, indicating a fundamental shift in how the bank delivers client service.

“We aim to make banking simple and affordable by leading digital innovation for everyone,” says Fourie. “We have over 2-trillion data points, which helps us anticipate our clients’ needs, develop better products and communicate with our clients in a more relevant way. Our ‘next best actions’ deliver tips to clients on how to bank better, and we send over 40-million messages to our clients through their app, email and SMS every month.”

Serving higher-income clients with innovative offerings

Capitec is growing faster in the higher income segment as clients with inflows of over R15,000 per month into their Capitec account have increased by 17%. Its credit card, banking app, digital payments, purpose-lending solutions, and competitive interest on fixed-term savings accounts, all at the same low fees, have been vital in attracting these clients and competing with premium accounts from traditional banks.

“Our offering is designed to meet the needs of 95% of South Africans without discriminating against age, race or salary. We’ve recently introduced licence disk renewals on our app, gaining substantial market share weeks after launch. We’ve also introduced international payments to over 50 countries, which offer a simple, affordable and transparent pricing structure with a flat fee of just R175,” says Fourie.

Capitec also offers higher-income clients the best credit card to use on their travels, with no currency conversion fees and travel insurance of up to R5m while paying 1% back on every rand spent.

Diversifying retail credit

Capitec diversified its retail credit from traditional term credit to access facilities, credit cards and purpose lending for education, vehicle finance, home improvement and secured home loans.

Net loan sales and disbursements for 2024 were R48.5bn, a access facilities and credit cards instead of term loans.

The bank’s credit card has seen a 35% growth in market share, and the number of high-income clients earning over R50,000 has increased by 56% over two years. Credit income was driven by new credit solutions designed for specific purposes, such as its vehicle loan and education loan offerings, and affordability was improved by recognising multiple income sources.

Fourie says: “Our retail credit portfolio has transformed over the last two years, focusing on building a higher-quality loan book through 141 granting model changes in the past year and stricter credit granting criteria. Credit card disbursements, in particular, grew by an impressive 28% to R17.3bn (2023: R13.5bn), driven by our strategic focus on attracting lower-risk and higher-income clients.”

Capitec Business delivers impressive returns

Mercantile Bank was rebranded to Capitec Business in the 2024 financial year, delivering impressive results with a 23% increase in profit after tax to R478m (2023: R388m).

The bank implemented a new online banking platform, moved to a single Capitec app for business and personal banking, and implemented cloud-based banking, customer relationship management and lending solutions. The new platform allows clients to on-board remotely in minutes with no paperwork and gives them access to a business banker through a relationship suite that enables the bank to scale service.