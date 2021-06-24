Money & Investing Naspers’s sweet and sour diet The company needs a delivery hero of its own to unlock the R600bn it reckons its assets, excluding Tencent, are worth BL PREMIUM

In the lunchbox that is Naspers, the other snacks have for years looked unappetising next to a gourmet vetkoek called Tencent.

This week, CEO Bob van Dijk for the first time pinned a value on the rest of those e-commerce assets under the lid. And it’s not peanuts. He reckons the portfolio, excluding the vetkoek, is worth $39bn (nearly R600bn)...