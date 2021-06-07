Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus Ventures invests in Mexican delivery platform 99minutos The technology investor leads R541m funding round for a company that offers delivery in under 99 minutes BL PREMIUM

Just days after Prosus announced its largest acquisition since listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange almost two years ago, the technology investor has led a R541m investment round for an e-commerce delivery platform in Latin America.

Prosus — Naspers’s international arm — is mainly invested in food delivery, fintech, classifieds and now education, with large investments in companies such as China’s Tencent, Brazil’s iFood and Germany’s Delivery Hero. ..