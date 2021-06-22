News Leader
WATCH: What the Naspers-Prosus share swap entails
Alternative Management and Research’s founder and director, Albert Saporta, talks to Business Day TV about the Naspers-Prosus share swap
22 June 2021 - 07:36
Naspers says it will hold off on declaring an annual dividend until there is clarity on how its share swap transaction with its subsidiary, Prosus, will proceed.
The proposed deal has received some criticism, with a number of asset managers saying the transaction will increase the complexity of the Naspers structure.
For more insight on this, Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Albert Saporta, founder and director of Alternative Management and Research.
Alternative Management and Research’s founder and director, Albert Saporta, talks to Business Day TV about the Naspers-Prosus share swap
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.