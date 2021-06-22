Companies / Energy

WATCH: What the Naspers-Prosus share swap entails

Alternative Management and Research’s founder and director, Albert Saporta, talks to Business Day TV about the Naspers-Prosus share swap

22 June 2021 - 07:36 Business Day TV
Naspers says it will hold off on declaring an annual dividend until there is clarity on how its share swap transaction with its subsidiary, Prosus, will proceed.

The proposed deal has received some criticism, with a number of asset managers saying the transaction will increase the complexity of the Naspers structure.

For more insight on this, Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Albert Saporta, founder and director of Alternative Management and Research.

