Money & Investing Sibanye’s Neal Froneman flays Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater is about to produce an astonishing profit surge — up to R29.9bn for the year to end-December from just R62m this time last year. It’s a vindication of the company’s costly punt on palladium producer Stillwater, as well as its acquisition of lame-duck Lonmin. The FM spoke to CEO Neal Froneman.

Does this huge profit mean a bumper dividend or a new buying spree?..