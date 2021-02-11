Sibanye’s Neal Froneman flays Ramaphosa
11 February 2021 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater is about to produce an astonishing profit surge — up to R29.9bn for the year to end-December from just R62m this time last year. It’s a vindication of the company’s costly punt on palladium producer Stillwater, as well as its acquisition of lame-duck Lonmin. The FM spoke to CEO Neal Froneman.
Does this huge profit mean a bumper dividend or a new buying spree?..
