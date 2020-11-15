Business Sibanye’s Froneman squaring up for BEE battle royale The minister of mineral resources & energy accused Sibanye of stealing its BEE compliance rating from Gold Fields to qualify for a renewal of its gold mining rights BL PREMIUM

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, says he will not be silenced by Gwede Mantashe's "mind-boggling" attack on him at the recent 2020 Junior Indaba mining conference.

"I think it's retaliation for my public comments about the trajectory that SA is on and the failure to address policies that are keeping away investors," says Froneman.