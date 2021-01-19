Covid-19 claims Sibanye’s head of gold
The world number one PGM supplier and a major gold producer has lost one of its most senior people
19 January 2021 - 12:38
Sibanye-Stillwater’s head of gold operations, Shadwick Bessit, has succumbed to complications arising from Covid-19, costing the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGM) one of its most senior and long-serving employees.
Bessit, who died on January 16, joined Sibanye when it was formed by the unbundling of three large gold mining operations in SA by Gold Fields in 2013...
