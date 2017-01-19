Heart for art and service

For The Lighted Rooms, the first in this collection of stories that focuses on SA, Mason decided never to worry about the creative process and just let it happen. "That worked. Liberating yourself from worry is so freeing.

"With History of a Pleasure Seeker, where we first meet Piet Barol as a young man in his 20s in Amsterdam, I decided to try something else. To write only when I felt like it." He wrote it the fastest of any of the books, by hand, in a specially commissioned leather-bound notebook, because he is very much against using Microsoft Word "as a tool for creative writing".

Who Killed Piet Barol? was written largely in a woodshed at the edge of the Breede River, at the end of a 45km dirt track, on a "trusty" 1982 Brother Electronic typewriter because Mason wanted the narrative to go quickly.

In the story Barol and singer Stacey Meadows are in colonial Cape Town, short of cash and living a lie. They find a way to inject new life into their furniture business, and Barol sets off with two Xhosa men in search of wood for it. Their stories, set against the backdrop of the Native Land Act of 1913, make for gut-wrenching reading, and they are all real.

"You can’t understand contemporary SA unless you acknowledge some of the big acts of theft that have taken place in the past. It doesn’t mean you’re personally responsible for it, but it also doesn’t mean you bear no responsibility," says Mason.

Very soon after creating Piet, Mason says, he knew how the character would die. But he felt he couldn’t create the story without the "lived experience" he needed to write about Xhosa characters.