Life Century City: Behind the boom in Cape Town's 'forgotten suburb' It's not glamorous or sexy like Camps Bay or the Waterfront, but there's a reason why companies like Vodacom and Discovery are opening in Century City

You can see why Century City, a 250ha suburb in the northeast of Cape Town, is often forgotten. It doesn’t have the awe-inspiring sea views, nor the postcard landscapes that dot the region, from Clifton to Stellenbosch.

Most people know it only as the location of Cape Town’s largest shopping centre, Canal Walk, which for years gave more of an appearance of a ghost town than a thriving commercial hub. Others remember it for Ratanga Junction, the city’s largest amusement park with a terrifying array of rollercoasters and rides, which closed down in May 2018...