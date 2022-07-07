Century City: Behind the boom in Cape Town’s ‘forgotten suburb’
It's not glamorous or sexy like Camps Bay or the Waterfront, but there's a reason why companies like Vodacom and Discovery are opening in Century City
07 July 2022 - 05:00
You can see why Century City, a 250ha suburb in the northeast of Cape Town, is often forgotten. It doesn’t have the awe-inspiring sea views, nor the postcard landscapes that dot the region, from Clifton to Stellenbosch.
Most people know it only as the location of Cape Town’s largest shopping centre, Canal Walk, which for years gave more of an appearance of a ghost town than a thriving commercial hub. Others remember it for Ratanga Junction, the city’s largest amusement park with a terrifying array of rollercoasters and rides, which closed down in May 2018...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now