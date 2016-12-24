Art: Destroy and create

In order to create something new and beautiful, it often means having to destroy something too.

It is this philosophy that guides the work of artist Nicholas Hlobo, whose latest exhibition, Sewing Saw, opened at the Stevenson gallery in Cape Town last week.

Hlobo, the 2009 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner, explores how builders, carpenters and seamstresses use destruction as a precursor to creation.

He believes violence is central to renewal and Sewing Saw is an expansion of his personal mythology that in order to get to the many layers of construction, an object must be deconstructed.

Since winning the award, Hlobo has staged solo exhibitions at the National Museum of Art, Architecture & Design in Oslo and the Museum Beelden aan Zee in the Hague. His work has also appeared at the Tate Modern in London, the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt.

The exhibition is open throughout the holiday period, except on Sundays and public holidays (December 16, 26 and 27 and January 2).