Books: Beyond borders

"One of the cores of the novel is that of self-fulfilling prophecies. If you are told from birth that you are going to be poor, useless and not a good worker, you end up in a bad job, which is [the] case with the Aries people in the novel.

"These beliefs are based on nothing, on nonsense. But they have very real consequences. It’s that weird moment when fiction turns into reality."

That closure of the loop between fiction and reality happens when one of the characters discovers his parents had faked his birth date to avoid him being stigmatised as a member of a "bad"

birth sign.

That is, of course, the leitmotif in a number of apartheid-era literary novels, where the protagonist finds that his "white" identity is actually a sham, a fig leaf hiding the social shame of mixed-race parentage.

"Absolutely," says Wilson. "One does not have to write about SA to reflect that universal truth. It’s what I really enjoyed about writing this novel, that sense of undercutting comforting but fake world views, which, when stripped away, forces the reader fundamentally to question [his or her] reality."

Similarly, there is a parallel between Burton’s antipathy to his bosses summoning the assistance of an astrological profiler and the reliance of present-day Western police departments on the "science" of psychological profilers. Burton’s feelings are no different, one imagines, to the feelings of many cops who believe in a painstaking process of elimination and deduction, rather than the ambiguous subtleties of psychology.

"Some things that are accepted in criminal analysis for years as proof have been found not to be as accurate as assumed initially, including DNA evidence. So I loved the idea of someone solving crimes using a flawed method.

"Simply the fact that Lindi is focusing her attention on the crime and is thinking it through, is what matters. It is the dedication that solves the crime, rather than the tools applied."

Wilson says he deliberately left ambiguous whether astrology works in that zodiac universe. "It doesn’t matter whether something actually works or not. Sometimes it is enough that you believe it works."

Zodiac as a book certainly doesn’t seem to require an act of faith to work. After a first release in SA, in December it hits the shelves in the UK, then there are sequential rollouts in Germany and the US. Translation rights have been sold in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Wilson has also been contracted to do a "semi-sequel". It is set in the same zodiac world, but in a different part of it, with different characters and dealing with different aspects of life in a world where the populace believes fervidly in astrology.

Wilson is a little taken aback by his sudden literary success. "I got really lucky. I had written a comic novel about the collapse of ancient Rome. It was completely unsaleable, but fortunately an editor at Penguin liked the writing enough to open the door to me to write Zodiac."

Clearly, it was all written in the stars.

South, by Frank Owen (Corvus);

Zodiac, by Sam Wilson (Penguin)