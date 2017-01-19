FILM REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea

The narrative is not sequential and continuity wavers. But the basis is there — Manchester is an idyllic fishing village some way from where Lee works in south Boston. His ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams), still lives there, but she was asleep in the house where he had a small but (to him) unforgivable part in setting the fire that killed his lovely daughters.

The police exonerate him. Abruptly, he learns that his brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) has died of a heart attack and made him guardian of his son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges).

The film is what it is: beautiful, inexpressibly sad. It is lustrous, yet burdened by Lee’s seizures of remorse. The crisp, gritty accents, wit and lusts of the community — not least the children — devour almost any promise of deliverance.