Healthy living made easy

One drawing much attention is Daniella Chace’s Superfood Smoothie Bowls, with 100 simple recipes for smoothies, topped with fresh fruit and berries, toasted nuts and cocoa powder, that will not break your diet.

Lose It! magazine has just launched Lose It! The Cookbook with low-carb, high-fat recipes aimed at busy home cooks.

If cutting carbs out is part of your health plan, Denise Smart’s Spiralize Everyday book to add to your collection. It has 80 recipes using vegetable substitutes for carbs.