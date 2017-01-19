Healthy living made easy
Smoothies, low-carbs and French food
Research shows that January is the month when most people choose to join a gym in an attempt to work off the excesses of the holidays. But fitness instructors will tell you that you need to combine an exercise regime with a good eating plan for the most effective results. A host of cookbooks are on the shelves this month to help you on your way.
One drawing much attention is Daniella Chace’s Superfood Smoothie Bowls, with 100 simple recipes for smoothies, topped with fresh fruit and berries, toasted nuts and cocoa powder, that will not break your diet.
Lose It! magazine has just launched Lose It! The Cookbook with low-carb, high-fat recipes aimed at busy home cooks.
If cutting carbs out is part of your health plan, Denise Smart’s Spiralize Everyday book to add to your collection. It has 80 recipes using vegetable substitutes for carbs.
The name behind the Louise Parker method has just launched her Lean for Life: The Cookbook, which sets out an eating plan for your life.
Others worth checking out are food blogger Ella Mills’s Deliciously Ella with Friends and Jean-François Mallet’s Simplissime: The Easiest French Cookbook In the World.
