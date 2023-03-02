Life / Art

EXHIBITION: Head to head with a modern master

Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 05:00 Graham Wood

The title work of Norman Catherine’s new exhibition, Head to Toe, is a monumental bronze sculpture, about 2m high, plus 80cm for the plinth.

“That’s a new piece, which I did last year,” he says. As something new, and at such scale, it is very much the anchor of the exhibition. Of course, it’s instantly recognisable as a Norman Catherine...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.