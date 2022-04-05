Life / Art ART Something new for SA abstract art WAV, a new exhibition of abstract work by artists Pebofatso Mokoena and Frederick Clarke, shows signs of new life in abstraction

The dark clouds that hung over the art world during the pandemic have had some silver linings.

For instance, the old institutional categories have been shaken up a bit and silos broken down. One example lies behind the exhibition that just opened at Aspire Art in Parkwood...