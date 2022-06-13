Aspire Art: contemporary notions of masculinity

There are works by 2021 FNB Art Prize winner Wycliffe Mundopa, who art critic Ashraf Jamal argues is the quintessential painter of modern African life, capturing something of the contemporary urban moment. Jamal says that. just as the 19th-century French poet Baudelaire captured his era’s Paris, Mundopa, who is from Zimbabwe, captures the aura of African cities. Jamal calls his work “an inner-city, cosmopolitan, African experience and experiment with modernity”. His decadent, carnivalesque visions of a grotesque and darkly comic urban underground, he argues, capture a highly charged and distinctive but fleeting moment. (It’s worth noting that Jamal was on the jury that selected Mundopa for the FNB Art Prize, and contributed to Aspire’s catalogue, so it’s safe to say he’s a fan.)

Similarly, there’s a sense of the contemporary African condition more broadly in works by Nitegeka, a Rwanda-born artist who explores the dislocated experience of refugees and migrants. As a child, he found himself fleeing both Burundi and Rwanda, so he knows that experience only too well, but it is an experience that has become highly pertinent throughout the world in our own time. Nitegeka’s works often involve almost abstract-looking sculptural installations and paintings, and have done much to imaginatively convey something of an experience of obstruction, complication and alienation that is otherwise difficult to understand, as widespread as it might be.

This is indeed a collection preoccupied with the fleeting moment. There’s an interesting thematic thread running through the collection, however, that seems to betray a particular preoccupation with contemporary masculinity in this context. Several key works involve the artists using their own images in their artworks, as if trying to discover or convey (or baffle) something through their own appearances. So we’ve picked three of our favourites from the collection: Young, Ruga and Mohau Modisakeng.