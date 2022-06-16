Life / Art Everard Read’s deep dive into the past A new online exhibition at Everard Read aims to stoke local appreciation for traditional African art by exploring its influence on contemporary works B L Premium

In one of his interviews with author Denis Hirson, collected in his book Footnotes for the Panther, artist William Kentridge talks about his early resistance to “the white Nationalist ideology of African-ness”. He explains how it cast black South Africans as essentially rural, “only temporarily in the city”.

“So traditional woodcarving, beadwork and other kinds of craft were seen as the appropriate art forms for Africans.”..