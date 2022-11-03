Hammer Hype: a whole week of Strauss & Co art auctions

Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
Auction house Strauss & Co kicks off its Johannesburg Auction Week on November 3 with five live virtual sales happening over the seven days.
The week of consecutive sales follows 44 other auctions the company has already conducted this year, and is further proof of how buoyant the South African secondary art market is. This year the auction house has sold items ranging from R1,000 to R10.5m in price. Its turnover so far is just over R280m...
