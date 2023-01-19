Pieter Hugo wants to look unapologetically

An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
Pieter Hugo long ago declared the death of portrait photography. You can find his references going back nearly 20 years. When I met Hugo at the end of last year at the Stevenson gallery in Parktown North, where he was hanging the works for his exhibition Polyphonic, he asked: “What can you learn about a person from a photograph?”
The answer is almost nothing, “especially if you strip away the context”, he says. But that never stopped him pointing his camera at people. Polyphonic is a selection of about 100 portraits, from the early 2000s to the present...
