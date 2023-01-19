Life / Art

PHOTO EXHIBITION

Pieter Hugo wants to look unapologetically

Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 Graham Wood

Pieter Hugo long ago declared the death of portrait photography. You can find his references going back nearly 20 years. When I met Hugo at the end of last year at the Stevenson gallery in Parktown North, where he was hanging  the works for his exhibition Polyphonic, he asked: “What can you learn about a person from a photograph?”

The answer is almost nothing, “especially if you strip away the context”, he says. But that never stopped him pointing his camera at people. Polyphonic is a selection of about 100 portraits, from the early 2000s to the present...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.