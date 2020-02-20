Rolex Arts Weekend: paying a visit

Hussain, reflecting the easy familiarity that grew from his intimate rapport with Gilmore, says of the process: "When I first heard what he had in mind, it was 10 fingers playing on the keyboard. And so there were 10 notes all going at the same time and changing at the same time. I said: ‘OK, we’ve got two ears, and of the 10 notes let’s try and figure out which one is the melody.’

"And that is [what we did] in the sense of trying to sort things out and trying to stay focused on what the main idea is. And it was all there, there was nothing missing. It was just to be able to sift through and say: ‘The frying pans go here, the spoons go here, the forks go there.’"

Architect Mariam Kamara, from Niger, first came across the work of her mentor, Sir David Adjaye, a decade ago in her first semester of architectural school. Kamara says the fact that Adjaye is black, of Ghanaian descent, made her realise how skewed her perceptions of excellence were at the time.

"That really gave me a deep sense of sadness because I realised that I didn’t think that it was possible for someone like me or like him to be up there just like all the other big architects that we studied in school."

A major turning point in their mentor-protégée relationship came when Adjaye visited Niger. Kamara was working on the design for the Niamey Cultural Centre. Their connection as professionals deepened, and so did their mutual understanding of the African architect’s role in translating local aspirations to the built environment. At the same time, Adjaye says, Kamara had to honour the "incredibly powerful" qualities of the people of Niger — qualities that an outsider might wrongly interpret as mere poverty.

As the Rolex event packed up and got ready to leave, a feeling of melancholy threatened to set in over the state of the local arts sector it left behind. But rather than succumb to despair, the challenge is to dispel any sense of inferiority over the lack of physical furnishings or nourishments and refreshments. There is, after all, benefit in visiting family.

*The writer was a guest of Rolex