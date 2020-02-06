Through the eyes of Santu Mofokeng

Before that, 2001’s Taxi-004: Santu Mofokeng, brought out by David Krut Publishing, provided a slightly more idiosyncratic representation of his achievements, along with an important autobiographical essay, but there was little that was comprehensive.

The Steidl anthology, painstakingly edited by Lunetta Bartz, Mofokeng’s agent and a director of his foundation, and US curator Joshua Chuang, covers his work from 1985 to 2011.

The limited-edition series helped cement his legacy, and, because of its comprehensive nature, for the first time provided a richer context for individual images that had previously only been seen in isolation.

While there was a sense that justice had been done to his achievements, there was a sadness at its heart. It was a project made with the awareness that his days were numbered. In about 2015, he was diagnosed with a degenerative illness, progressive supranuclear palsy. It began with him losing his voice and resulted in him spending the last part of his life bedridden and unable to talk.

Picture of a life

Mofokeng was born in 1956 and raised largely in Orlando East in Soweto. He first started experimenting as a street photographer when his sisters gave him a camera while he was a teenager. He went on to work as a darkroom assistant for various newspapers, and eventually for legendary Drum photographer Jürgen Schadeberg, an experience that cemented his ambition to be a photographer himself.

In the 1980s, Mofokeng worked as a news photographer and went on to join Afrapix, a collective of anti-apartheid photographers. While he sustained his work as a news and documentary photographer for a good many years, he was uncomfortable with the conventions that broadly came to define "struggle photography", especially its sense of spectacle and relentless depictions of suffering. In one essay, he referred to it as a "partial reality" and strove to represent a fuller, more complex picture of ordinary life in SA.