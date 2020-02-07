Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Highlighting the future while gesturing towards the past Works in Lizamore Associates’ new group show at the gallery’s new home dwell on child-bearing, child-rearing and childhood BL PREMIUM

Although works of art are usually sensible investments in uncertain times, and wealthy collectors tend to be protected from the financial fluctuations that affect most mortal souls, the art market is still beholden to the wider economic environment. Galleries, which might sell the odd superstar piece but mostly depend on mid- to lower-price sales for their bread and butter, are particularly hard hit when economic activity is in decline.

It’s unsurprising, then, that a number of galleries across SA — both in cities with bustling art scenes and in smaller towns that depend on the confluence of tourism and the arts — have moved, or downsized, or simply shut up shop over the last year or so. It takes innovation to thrive (or even simply to survive) under these circumstances.