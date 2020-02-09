Buying a fraction of the art at a fraction of the cost

But that doesn’t mean its value will grow the same way in the future. The 2018 sale price, which includes an auction house premium of nearly 20%, barely eked past its low estimate $8m hammer price (which doesn’t include that premium). So the work wasn’t quite worth what the auction house expected, making its future value far less than sure. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.

(Other artists whose markets have soared, then deflated in recent years, include Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Christopher Wool, and a baker’s dozen of young process-based abstract artists who rose and fell from 2007 to 2014.)

Some of the owners of fractional art companies are carefully messaging around this unpredictability. “Our minimum investment is €1 [$1.10],” says Francesco Boni Guinicelli, who, with Fabrizio D’Aloia, co-founded Artsquare. It has 3,000 users, 500 of which have bought shares in a 1984 Warhol silkscreen print valued at €28,000. “We’re not evangelising investing in art, but rather participating in the art world on a different level.”

The share price, he says, “is symbolic, but our target is the person who goes to a museum and wants to buy a mug with a Picasso on it, or a poster. If you’re willing to buy that, you might want to buy a share of an artwork”.

Artsquare’s business model is built on a 4% transaction fee for buying shares; investors can choose to pay a flat subscription instead.

Feral Horses, one of the other fractional art companies, is based on effectively the same principle: “By making the entry point so low, it opens up completely new possibilities,” says Francesco Bellanca, the company’s CEO. “We sold shares in a €200,000 marble sculpture, which we then loaned to a museum in Rome; 400 of the 1,000 or so co-owners then flew to Rome to meet, and mingled. They were part of a community.”

The point, both men say, is that investing in art could be a good investment, but it is definitely a way to become part of an art world community. That alone, they argue, is worth the share price. “That’s what we try to do on a daily basis,” Bellanca says. “How do we make this [investment] become an increasingly active participation in the art world?”

The answer, he says, is that “rather than just give investors an economic interest in the piece, we work with galleries and artists to give them the opportunity to have a follower base that participates in the journey”.

Lynn, of Masterworks, argues that people should feel confident in the art market as a viable investment vehicle. “If you think about portfolio construction in general, a core tenet for any investor is diversification and lack of correlation. Art isn’t correlated with other asset classes, and historically, certain segments of the art market have performed very well.”

For some investors, that argument resonates. “It’s not a certain investment, but at the same time I don’t see art to be riskier than the tech world,” says Nadir Luvisotti, an investment banker at Deutsche Bank in London, who spent about €2,000 to buy shares in the Warhol print issued by Artsquare. “Andy Warhol is a famous artist, and probably right now, he’s a commoditised one — everyone knows him and the value of his paintings.”

Hitting a wall

Investment or no, all fractional ownership plans have to reconcile their “investors” to the fundamental paradox of partial ownership: they’ll never be able to drive their cars, read their comic books, taste their wine, or hang their paintings on their wall.

Buyers might now have access to the theoretical returns of the very rich, but for many of these ventures, that’s it. One of the primary joys of being a collector will, for the time being, still be out of reach.

“Part of the reason people like to own art is to see it on their walls,” says Saviano, the Deloitte Tax manager. “When you take that away, you have to focus on the investment [component], and when you do that, it has to be substantiated.”

For Day, who bought shares of Lamborghinis on Rally, that hands-on experience is beside the point. “I’m not so worried about driving the cars. If I wanted to drive a Ferrari, I can rent a Ferrari” through supercar adventure sites. “I invested in it because it’s accessible to me. Buying a whole car is a kind of luxury, and whoever does that can say that their collectible car is in their living room. Cool. But that’s not me.”

Bloomberg