Nando’s puts local designers on the map

We’ll say this with certainty: there isn’t an SA company doing more for local designers than Nando’s. For the past few years, the home of peri-peri chicken has been enlisting the services of SA furniture designers, interior designers and artists to kit out all of its many restaurants across the country. In doing this, the brand is giving a cornucopia of local creative types a much-needed leg-up. It’s also doing its bit to ensure the lemon and herb pita-eating public is clued up about what indigenous design is all about.

Two of Nando’s brand-new projects, launched in two vastly different spots — Joburg’s faux-Tuscan Montecasino and the small town of Bethal in Mpumalanga — prove the point.