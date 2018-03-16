DÉCOR: Underfoot creativity hits high notes

As far as local design goes, it doesn’t get much cooler than the rugs that homegrown brand The Ninevites conjures up. Its chief magic maker Nkuli Mlangeni takes inspiration from our culture and stories and turns that into products to live with.

We’re fans of her original Sankara rugs, which were based on Ndebele patterns, but we are absolutely crazy about the new Imatha collection. These mohair beauties were produced in collaboration with Spanish illustrator and designerGenís Carreras and Karoo Looms, which is based in Prince Albert. They’re the perfect combination of SA pattern and classic modernism.

For more info visit theninevites.net