Life / Art

DÉCOR: Underfoot creativity hits high notes

16 March 2018 - 09:58 Sarah Buitendach

As far as local design goes, it doesn’t get much cooler than the rugs that homegrown brand The Ninevites conjures up. Its chief magic maker Nkuli Mlangeni takes inspiration from our culture and stories and turns that into products to live with.

We’re fans of her original Sankara rugs, which were based on Ndebele patterns, but we are absolutely crazy about the new Imatha collection. These mohair beauties were produced in collaboration with Spanish illustrator and designerGenís Carreras and Karoo Looms, which is based in Prince Albert. They’re the perfect combination of SA pattern and classic modernism.

For more info visit theninevites.net

Delightful Tutu 2.0 lamp takes the title

What’s the Most Beautiful Object in SA? It’s this delightful Tutu 2.0 light, which is inspired by Xibelani skirts and tutus
Life
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Where to eat when you’re in the Mother City: ...
Life / Food
2.
CHOBE NATIONAL PARK: Cross the border for a ...
Life / Travel
3.
MARTINI MASTER CLASS: A guide to the driest of ...
Life / Food
4.
JEWELLERY: Trendy, sparkly things to buy
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.