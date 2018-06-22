A design hotel in the heart of the winelands

Thankfully, you won’t find such surprises at design hotel Majeka House. Instead, expect off-the-wall touches and curve balls of the non-sinister kind — such as the life-sized pig table by Dutch designer Moooi at reception. Or the chocolate-box painting in an ornate frame that looks down on you from the ceiling as you lie in bed. The whole place oozes sophisticated fun.

Acclaimed local designer Etienne Hanekom is behind the interiors. His work is always vivid, eclectic and joyful, and this boutique hotel typifies that. In his world, botanical prints offset pink walls, gold-topped tables and Chesterfield couches. It may sound kitsch, but it all works perfectly — which is what you want from this kind of niche space. It is indulgent and you feel spoilt, though the staff are low-key and charming.