DÉCOR: New fabric to write home about

The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew outside London has to be one of the most enchanting places, with miles of perfect planting and greenhouses that display everything from our own pelargoniums to palms.

It’s no surprise that local textile designer Nicole Levenberg has taken, erm, a leaf from this hothouse of inspiration for her latest fabric and wallpaper collection. This new Tanglewood range, just released under her Aureum brand, includes designs based on the sketches Levenberg did at the Kew greenhouses when she was a student at Central Saint Martins in London.