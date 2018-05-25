Life / Art

DÉCOR: New fabric to write home about

Local textile designer Nicole Levenberg’s latest fabric and wallpaper collection is contemporary, lush and entirely desirable

25 May 2018 - 08:12 Sarah Buitendach

The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew outside London has to be one of the most enchanting places, with miles of perfect planting and greenhouses that display everything from our own pelargoniums to palms.

It’s no surprise that local textile designer Nicole Levenberg has taken, erm, a leaf from this hothouse of inspiration for her latest fabric and wallpaper collection. This new Tanglewood range, just released under her Aureum brand, includes designs based on the sketches Levenberg did at the Kew greenhouses when she was a student at Central Saint Martins in London.

To complement this, she also created designs inspired by our own highveld landscapes. In all, this new work is contemporary, lush and entirely desirable.

Tanglewood fabrics are available from T&Co (tandco.co.za) and the matching wallpaper through décor company Lemon (madebylemon.co.za)

Décor: Joburgers won’t want to miss this show

Design Joburg, featuring Rooms on View, is back and it promises to be a gilded nugget on the City of Gold’s décor and design calendar
Life
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Don’t miss the Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill
Life / Music
2.
DÉCOR: New fabric to write home about
Life / Art
3.
The history of Italian food in SA
Life / Food
4.
Architecture: Showcasing SA’s rich legacy
Life / Art

Related Articles

JEWELLERY: Trendy, sparkly things to buy
Life

Photography: Challenging xenophobia exhibition
Life / Art

Design that’s a joint effort
Life / Art

A fun project to visit in Braamfontein
Life / Art

DÉCOR: Underfoot creativity hits high notes
Life / Art

Architecture: Showcasing SA’s rich legacy
Life / Art

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.