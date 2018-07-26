Life / Art

A new Joburg furniture store is upping the ante

26 July 2018 - 10:11 Sarah Buitendach

For a break from the endless monotony of "greige" (beige and grey) and boring duck-egg blue so favoured by local retailers, head to new decor superstore Kare, in Joburg’s Kramerville.

This warehouse space is anything but dull. It is packed to its exposed rafters with the craziest collection of furniture and homeware. Kare, a German brand, does classic, glamorous, kitsch and contemporary — all in one go.

To be fair, we’re not mad about everything the store sells, but we can overlook suspect pieces for the likes of fabulous velvet and copper stools, colourful updates on Kelims, mirrors straight out of a 1960s Palm Springs pad, and lovely leather couches.

We like that Kare sells a variety of products that have been lacking from our sometimes staid homeware scene. Fancy a polar bear sidetable? A gigantic silver lizard, whose role in your house would be unclear? You’ll find both at Kare.

14 Appel Road, Kramerville; kare-design.com/za/en/

DÉCOR: New fabric to write home about

Local textile designer Nicole Levenberg’s latest fabric and wallpaper collection is contemporary, lush and entirely desirable
