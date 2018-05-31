JEWELLERY: Local designers look to nature
31 May 2018 - 12:12
Whether they’re soft and voluptuous or spiky and with a certain edge, SA’s melange of succulents is a thing to love.
It’s no surprise then that Joburg contemporary jewellery gallery Veronica Anderson Jewellery has taken inspiration from these water-wise beauties for its latest collection.
A host of top local jewellery designers has created a bevy of rings, pendants and earrings that speak to the theme, so there’s bound to be something for everyone — whatever your style may be.
