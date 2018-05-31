Life

JEWELLERY: Local designers look to nature

31 May 2018 - 12:12 Sarah Buitendach

Whether they’re soft and voluptuous or spiky and with a certain edge, SA’s melange of succulents is a thing to love.

It’s no surprise then that Joburg contemporary jewellery gallery Veronica Anderson Jewellery has taken inspiration from these water-wise beauties for its latest collection.

A host of top local jewellery designers has created a bevy of rings, pendants and earrings that speak to the theme, so there’s bound to be something for everyone — whatever your style may be.

veronicaandersonjewellery.co.za

2 months ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.