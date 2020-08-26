News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 152: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 613,017, there have been 520,381 recoveries and 13,308 deaths to date

26 August 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
4 months ago

